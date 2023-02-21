Menu

Canada

Humane society shelters in Kitchener, Stratford appeal for fosters for big dogs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 3:24 pm
River is currently at the shelter in Stratford and looking for her forever home. View image in full screen
River is currently at the shelter in Stratford and looking for her forever home. Supplied
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) has issued an appeal to residents in the area to provide foster homes for large breed dogs.

The humane society says that between its centres in Stratford and Kitchener, it is caring for 21 dogs, with 16 of them at the two shelters.

“We are desperately looking for volunteer foster parents who can take in large breed dogs until they are ready for adoption,” Denise Rowse, who manages the volunteer program, stated.

“We provide training, food, supplies, and medical care, while all you have to do is provide space and lots of love.”

Those that help foster animals do so on a temporary basis, allowing the dogs to have decreased stress and anxiety as having a family care for them keeps them happier, according to the humane society.

“Fostering a pet is an enriching experience. You help them when they need it the most, and play a critical role in their journey to a forever home,” HSKWSP CEO Kathrin Delutis said.

“With a growing need, I’m hopeful that our communities will answer our call out.”

The humane society says it is also running a special promotion in which it has cut adoption fees for some dogs that have been looking for new homes for a while.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsHumane SocietyStratford newsHumane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford PerthKitchener-Waterloo Humane SocietyHSKWSPKitchener humane society
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

