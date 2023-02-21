Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Milton man charged with murder shot intruder who broke into his home, lawyer says

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 9:55 am
Police on the scene of a shooting at a home in Milton, Ont. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of a shooting at a home in Milton, Ont. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man charged with murder after a shooting in Milton over the weekend was protecting his mother from an intruder who broke into his home, his lawyer says.

In a brief statement sent to Global News, Jag Virk said his 22-year-old client “is a registered firearm owner and used his gun legally against an armed intruder.”

Halton Regional Police previously said that at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, a group of suspects approached a home on Gibson Crescent in Milton with the intent of committing a robbery.

“Upon entering the residence, they were confronted by an occupant and a number of gunshots were fired within the home,” police said.

Read more: Attempted robbery in Milton, Ont. results in 2nd-degree murder charge, police say

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

One person, who hasn’t been identified, died at the scene and two others were arrested when officers arrived.

Oshawa resident Romario Clarke, 20, was charged with one count of break and enter and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Trending Now

Police said 22-year-old Milton resident Ali Mian was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Virk alleges that the person shot dead “broke into (Mian’s) home and attacked his mother.”

Read more: 1 dead, 2 in custody after Milton, Ont. shooting

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

“He shouldn’t be charged with murder for protecting his mother from someone that broke into his home,” Virk said.

“His intention was not to kill the intruder — he only shot at him once. We are all saddened that the intruder passed away as a result of being shot.”

Meanwhile, Halton police’s investigation is ongoing and police said they’re looking for information on three outstanding suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle believed to be a light-coloured Dodge Charger with a sunroof.

Advertisement
CrimeHalton Regional PoliceMiltonMilton shootingmilton crimeAli MianJag Virk
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers