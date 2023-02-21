Milton man charged with murder shot intruder who broke into his home, lawyer says

Send this page to someone via email

The man charged with murder after a shooting in Milton over the weekend was protecting his mother from an intruder who broke into his home, his lawyer says.

In a brief statement sent to Global News, Jag Virk said his 22-year-old client “is a registered firearm owner and used his gun legally against an armed intruder.”

Halton Regional Police previously said that at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, a group of suspects approached a home on Gibson Crescent in Milton with the intent of committing a robbery.

“Upon entering the residence, they were confronted by an occupant and a number of gunshots were fired within the home,” police said.

One person, who hasn’t been identified, died at the scene and two others were arrested when officers arrived.

Oshawa resident Romario Clarke, 20, was charged with one count of break and enter and one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said 22-year-old Milton resident Ali Mian was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Virk alleges that the person shot dead “broke into (Mian’s) home and attacked his mother.”

“He shouldn’t be charged with murder for protecting his mother from someone that broke into his home,” Virk said.

“His intention was not to kill the intruder — he only shot at him once. We are all saddened that the intruder passed away as a result of being shot.”

Meanwhile, Halton police’s investigation is ongoing and police said they’re looking for information on three outstanding suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle believed to be a light-coloured Dodge Charger with a sunroof.

Update in the shooting investigation in Milton now available on our website now including a photo of the suspect vehicle. https://t.co/AT4townPsQ pic.twitter.com/s3kj1ZFh3P — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 20, 2023