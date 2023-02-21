2 Regina residents arrested after theft, assault at Albert Street business

Two Regina residents are facing theft and assault charges after Regina Police Service said a woman and a girl tried to leave a business with unpaid merchandise.
Regina police arrived at a business in the 900 block of Albert Street Sunday afternoon and charged a 17-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman after they resisted arrest.
Police said that the woman threatened employees with a knife and swung a needle at them, and that the girl had physically assaulted an employee.
The girl and the woman, Jana Sayer-Desjarlais, 40, were charged with assault and theft-related offences. They are to appear in court on March 30.
