Canada

26-year-old Regina man jumps through second-story glass window to escape police

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 19, 2023 11:05 am
On Saturday, Regina Police went to the 2200 block of Osler Street to check on a female in distress.
On Saturday, Regina Police went to the 2200 block of Osler Street to check on a female in distress. . File / Global News
On Saturday, Regina Police went to the 2200 block of Osler Street to check on a female in distress.

They found a 26-year-old man there who was not allowed to have contact with her as part of his probation conditions.

When police tried to arrest the man, he jumped headfirst through a second story glass window to escape.

He landed on a nearby roof, sustaining several injuries.

He was taken into custody and to hospital.

Kane Neapetung was charged with assault, with resisting his arrest, breach of probation, and breach of undertaking.

He is set to appear in Regina Provincial Court on Feb. 21

