Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Civilian review finds RCMP did inadequate ground search for missing Sask. woman

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2023 2:53 pm
A report for the RCMP showed police officers performed an inadequate search for Amanda Michayluk, who was found frozen to death in 2019 near Maidstone, Sask.
A report for the RCMP showed police officers performed an inadequate search for Amanda Michayluk, who was found frozen to death in 2019 near Maidstone, Sask. Amanda Michayluk / Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Amanda Michayluk’s final moments were spent walking alone, lost in the snow in a Saskatchewan farmer’s field, as her family awaited an RCMP search and rescue team that would never arrive.

A scathing report from the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP says officers responding to calls for help from her family did an inadequate ground search.

Read more: 34-year-old missing woman from Maidstone found dead from hypothermia

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The partially redacted report, made public under freedom of information laws, details at least 36 hours of serious missteps by the Mounties.

Michayluk’s family called 911 after she got lost in the snow when collecting firewood with her father near Maidstone in 2019.

Trending Now

Read more: Three fatal overdoses reported during the last week in south Saskatchewan

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

The report found responding officers didn’t follow protocol, made unsupported assumptions, and unreasonably concluded Michayluk was picked up by a passing motorist.

A volunteer search party unaffiliated with the RCMP ended up finding Michayluk’s body. She died from hypothermia.

The report says it is possible she might have been found alive were it not for the RCMP’s failures. Mounties did not say whether any officer was disciplined over the investigation.

Click to play video: '7th person charged as part of the investigation into the death of Megan Gallagher'
7th person charged as part of the investigation into the death of Megan Gallagher
Saskatchewan NewsSearch and RescueSaskatchewan RCMPDeath InvestigationCivilian Review and Complaints Commissionground searchAmanda Michaylukamanda michayluk death
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers