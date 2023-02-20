Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 4 hospitlized after icy head-on collision north of Mariapolis, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 2:36 pm
RCMP badge.
RCMP badge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 16-year-old girl is dead and an 18-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, and a 69-year-old man have been hospitalized following a head-on collision two kilometres north of Mariapolis, Manitoba.

On Friday at 3:25 p.m, Pembina Valley RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23, near the intersection of Road 26N.

Police say a vehicle containing four female occupants was heading northbound on the highway when it slipped on an ice-covered section and lost control.

Trending Now

Read more: Winnipeg woman, 18, killed in Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The vehicle then collided head-on with a southbound SUV driven by a 69-year-old man from Balder.

The 16-year-old girl passenger, from Swan Lake was pronounced dead on scene and the 18-year-old driver from Mariapolis was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg by STARS Air Ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the two rear passengers, a 13-year-old girl from Mariapolis and a 12-year-old girl from Notre Dame de Lourdes, along with the driver in the SUV were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP continues to investigate.

RCMPManitobawinnipegCollisionFatal CollisionPembina Valley RCMPMariapolis
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers