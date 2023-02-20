1 dead, 4 hospitlized after icy head-on collision north of Mariapolis, Man.

A 16-year-old girl is dead and an 18-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, and a 69-year-old man have been hospitalized following a head-on collision two kilometres north of Mariapolis, Manitoba.
On Friday at 3:25 p.m, Pembina Valley RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23, near the intersection of Road 26N.
Police say a vehicle containing four female occupants was heading northbound on the highway when it slipped on an ice-covered section and lost control.
The vehicle then collided head-on with a southbound SUV driven by a 69-year-old man from Balder.
The 16-year-old girl passenger, from Swan Lake was pronounced dead on scene and the 18-year-old driver from Mariapolis was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg by STARS Air Ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the two rear passengers, a 13-year-old girl from Mariapolis and a 12-year-old girl from Notre Dame de Lourdes, along with the driver in the SUV were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP continues to investigate.
