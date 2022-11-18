Winnipeg woman, 18, killed in Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP

See more sharing options

A young woman from Winnipeg is dead following a crash on the Perimeter Highway early Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision in the southbound lane of the North Perimeter Highway, just south of the Highway 6 intersection, around 6:25 a.m.

Police say a vehicle heading south lost control and slid across the media, before crashing into a northbound pickup truck.

RCMP reported icy conditions on the highway around Winnipeg Thursday morning.

In a release Friday police said the driver of the southbound vehicle, an 18-year-old woman from Winnipeg, was rushed hospital where she later died.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 67-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.