Crime

N.S. woman charged with attempted murder after shooting in Greenwood

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 2:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: February 20, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: February 20, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Monday, February 20, 2023
A woman from Greenwood, N.S., has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery at a travel trailer.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to a shooting on Greenwood Road in Greenwood around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

“RCMP officers learned that a man and a woman had entered a travel trailer, demanded money from the occupant and when the occupant refused, he was shot in the leg. The suspects then fled the scene,” the release said.

Read more: N.S. man charged after gun pointed at store employee in alleged armed robbery

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg and EHS transported him to hospital by ambulance. Police say he suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Police dogs were brought to the scene but were unable to find the suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

The release said officers were able to identify the woman involved in the incident and she was located at a home in Clementsport and arrested.

Kristina Daphene Yarn, 36, of Greenwood was charged with:

  • Attempted murder;
  • Robbery;
  • Pointing a firearm;
  • Careless use of a firearm;
  • Using a firearm in the commission of an offence;
  • Discharge with intent.

Yarn was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are continuing their attempts to identify the male suspect.

CrimeRCMPShootingNova Scotia RCMPAttempted Murder
