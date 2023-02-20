N.S. woman charged with attempted murder after shooting in Greenwood

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Greenwood, N.S., has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery at a travel trailer.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to a shooting on Greenwood Road in Greenwood around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

“RCMP officers learned that a man and a woman had entered a travel trailer, demanded money from the occupant and when the occupant refused, he was shot in the leg. The suspects then fled the scene,” the release said.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg and EHS transported him to hospital by ambulance. Police say he suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police dogs were brought to the scene but were unable to find the suspects.

The release said officers were able to identify the woman involved in the incident and she was located at a home in Clementsport and arrested.

Kristina Daphene Yarn, 36, of Greenwood was charged with:

Attempted murder;

Robbery;

Pointing a firearm;

Careless use of a firearm;

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence;

Discharge with intent.

Yarn was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are continuing their attempts to identify the male suspect.