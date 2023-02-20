N.S. man charged after gun pointed at store employee in alleged armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Shelburne, N.S., is facing numerous charges after a firearm was pointed at a store employee in an alleged armed robbery.

In a release, the Nova Scotia RCMP said officers responded to a panic alarm at a store on Brighton Road in Lydgate around 9:10 a.m. Friday.

“While responding, RCMP officers learned that two men arrived in a black van. One of the men entered the store with a gun, pointed it an employee and took the till,” the release said.

“Both men then fled in the van.”

The release said the firearm used in the robbery was dropped outside the store before the men fled. The employee was not physically injured.

Police say officers found the van on Highway 103 and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but it refused to pull over. Officers then pursued the van, which went from Highway 103 through Shelburne to Highway 203 into Lower Ohio.

“The van eventually stopped and the driver, and lone occupant, was safely arrested,” the release said.

“RCMP officers later learned that the van used in the incident was stolen and seized an imitation firearm outside the store in Lydgate.”

Police have charged 24-year-old Isaac Hilton Demolitor with the following:

Robbery with a firearm;

Assault with a weapon;

Pointing a firearm;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Disguise with intent;

Flight from police;

Dangerous operation of a conveyance;

Impaired operation of a conveyance;

Impaired operation equal to or over 80mg%;

Theft of a motor vehicle;

Theft under $5,000;

Failure to comply with conditions.

Demolitor was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

The release said officers know the identity of the second man involved in the incident and are looking for him. The investigation is ongoing, it said.

Police did not release the name of the store, but the Lydgate Lock, Stock, and Barrel General Store confirmed the incident happened on its social media page.

It said employees were shaken by the incident and the store was closed Friday.

“Thank you to all of you for your prayers and concerns for us. We will be ok,” it said.