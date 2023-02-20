Menu

Crime

2 men, youth facing charges after stabbing in Torbrook, N.S.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 10:22 am
Global News Morning headlines: February 20, 2023
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Monday, February 20, 2023
Two men and a youth are facing charges after a “disturbance” in Torbrook, N.S., Friday night.

In a release, the RCMP said officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on Torbrook Road at 7 p.m.

“While responding to the scene, RCMP officers learned that a person had been stabbed and another person was in possession of a firearm,” it said.

Police arrested three men and one youth. Officers also seized two rifles, one of which was loaded.

The release said the victim was later found at a home in Greenwood and it was determined he had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Derek Scott Rice, 47, of Paradise was charged with three counts of assault, break and enter and commit, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court Tuesday morning.

A 31-year-old man from Lawrencetown was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face charges of assault and break and enter and commit.

As well, a 17-year-old male was released on conditions and will appear in youth justice court at a later date to face one charge of aggravated assault.

Police say the fourth person arrested was released without charges.

CrimeNova ScotiaAssaultStabbingChargestorbrooktorbrook stabbing
