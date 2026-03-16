No charges 2 years after Old Montreal building fire kills 7 people

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It’s the three-year anniversary of a building fire in Old Montreal that killed seven people — and there are still no charges.

Both the prosecutor’s office and Montreal police say the criminal investigation is ongoing and they are working to have information for the public as soon as possible.

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The fire ripped through a heritage building on March 16, 2023, killing seven people, six of whom had been staying in illegal short-term rentals.

Police have said that traces of an accelerant were found at the scene and could explain how the fire spread so quickly through the building.

Court documents in an unrelated case have identified as a suspect Denis Bégin, who is currently serving a life sentence for a 1993 murder.

The documents from Correctional Service Canada cite Montreal police testimony alleging that Bégin was filmed by a surveillance camera in the area around the building before and after the fire.