Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No charges 2 years after Old Montreal building fire kills 7 people

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2026 1:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Old Montreal fire: 2 charged with arson, second-degree murder'
Old Montreal fire: 2 charged with arson, second-degree murder
WATCH: Old Montreal fire: 2 charged with arson, second-degree murder – Oct 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s the three-year anniversary of a building fire in Old Montreal that killed seven people — and there are still no charges.

Both the prosecutor’s office and Montreal police say the criminal investigation is ongoing and they are working to have information for the public as soon as possible.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The fire ripped through a heritage building on March 16, 2023, killing seven people, six of whom had been staying in illegal short-term rentals.

Police have said that traces of an accelerant were found at the scene and could explain how the fire spread so quickly through the building.

Court documents in an unrelated case have identified as a suspect Denis Bégin, who is currently serving a life sentence for a 1993 murder.

The documents from Correctional Service Canada cite Montreal police testimony alleging that Bégin was filmed by a surveillance camera in the area around the building before and after the fire.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices