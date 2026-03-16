Saskatchewan RCMP saw almost 10K domestic violence victims in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

In the course of 2025, Saskatchewan RCMP say they responded to more than 9,800 victims of family and intimate partner violence.

The police agency in a news release on Monday said it was continuing a trend of “persistently high levels” of both types of interpersonal violence.

Officers responded to a total of 5,191 family violence victims and 4,708 intimate partner violence victims. The number of victims from family violence accounted for 30 per cent of all violent crimes in the province, with intimate partner violence making up 27 per cent. Spouses and former spouses are included in both categories, police said.

“These numbers show that both family and intimate partner violence continue to have a significant impact in our communities,” says Cpl. Rob King, Saskatchewan RCMP interpersonal violence co-ordinator, in a release.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The number of cases of both types of violence have decreased from a year earlier, but the police force said it’s still concerning.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said family violence occurred at a rate of 925 victims per 100,000, a decrease from 939 in 2024, but police said the rate has remained high in recent years.

Numbers are similar for intimate partner violence, with the rate at 839 per 100,000 compared to 857 a year prior.

“Even with a slight decline, the levels remain high, and we remain committed to working with community agencies to ensure people affected by these types of violence stay safe and connected to the support they need,” King said.

The data showed a majority of victims of both types of violence were located in the provincial RCMP’s North District, with 2,698 victims of family violence and 2,385 intimate partner victims.

According to police, the district accounted for 52 per cent and 51 per cent of victims of family violence and intimate partner violence, respectively.

Monday’s data comes a month after the provincial government announced it was extending additional support to programming addressing gender-based violence.

A total of $1.46 million is being invested in 10 organizations and programs across the province and is the latest in funding through the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence program.

The funding included money to support group therapy camps for men who have caused harm in intimate partner relationships. These camps are operated by the Rapport Clinical Consulting Group and the Buffalo Narrows Friendship Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Global News’ Vanessa Tiberio