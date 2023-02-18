Man, woman arrested following big drug bust: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman have been arrested following a big drug bust investigation that began in November last year, Winnipeg police say.

On Feb 10 during the evening officers arrested a man suspected of trafficking a large amount of fentanyl, cocaine and meth in Winnipeg.

A search warrant was used at a home in the 500 block of St Anne’s Road. Police say a woman was also taken into custody and a number of items were seized including:

2.67 kilograms of fentanyl (potential street value of $1,068,000)

259 grams of cocaine (potential street value of $25,900)

277 grams of methamphetamine (potential street value of $27,700)

Approximately $30,000 in Canadian currency

Score sheets, scales and packaging materials

A vacuum sealer

Various amounts of counterfeit Canadian currency

Tools to make counterfeit currency

Two pellet guns

A 39-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing several drug trafficking and weapons-related charges and has been detained in custody.

A 38-year-old woman from Winnipeg also faces several drug trafficking charges and she has been released on an undertaking.

The investigation is ongoing.