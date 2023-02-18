Man, woman arrested following big drug bust: WPS

A man and a woman have been arrested following a big drug bust investigation that began in November last year, Winnipeg police say.
On Feb 10 during the evening officers arrested a man suspected of trafficking a large amount of fentanyl, cocaine and meth in Winnipeg.
A search warrant was used at a home in the 500 block of St Anne’s Road. Police say a woman was also taken into custody and a number of items were seized including:
- 2.67 kilograms of fentanyl (potential street value of $1,068,000)
- 259 grams of cocaine (potential street value of $25,900)
- 277 grams of methamphetamine (potential street value of $27,700)
- Approximately $30,000 in Canadian currency
- Score sheets, scales and packaging materials
- A vacuum sealer
- Various amounts of counterfeit Canadian currency
- Tools to make counterfeit currency
- Two pellet guns
A 39-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing several drug trafficking and weapons-related charges and has been detained in custody.
A 38-year-old woman from Winnipeg also faces several drug trafficking charges and she has been released on an undertaking.
The investigation is ongoing.
