Crime

Man, woman arrested following big drug bust: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 2:06 pm
A man and a woman have been arrested following a big drug bust investigation that began in November last year, Winnipeg police say. View image in full screen
A man and a woman have been arrested following a big drug bust investigation that began in November last year, Winnipeg police say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
A man and a woman have been arrested following a big drug bust investigation that began in November last year, Winnipeg police say.

On Feb 10 during the evening officers arrested a man suspected of trafficking a large amount of fentanyl, cocaine and meth in Winnipeg.

A search warrant was used at a home in the 500 block of St Anne’s Road. Police say a woman was also taken into custody and a number of items were seized including:

  • 2.67 kilograms of fentanyl (potential street value of $1,068,000)
  • 259 grams of cocaine (potential street value of $25,900)
  • 277 grams of methamphetamine (potential street value of $27,700)
  • Approximately $30,000 in Canadian currency
  • Score sheets, scales and packaging materials
  • A vacuum sealer
  • Various amounts of counterfeit Canadian currency
  • Tools to make counterfeit currency
  • Two pellet guns

A 39-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing several drug trafficking and weapons-related charges and has been detained in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

A 38-year-old woman from Winnipeg also faces several drug trafficking charges and she has been released on an undertaking.

The investigation is ongoing.

