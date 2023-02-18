Man, 23, dies in car crash on Highway 2 in Grand Lake Station, N.S.

A 23-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash north of Halifax after his car left the highway and went into a ditch.
The RCMP says the crash occurred on Highway 2 in Grand Lake Station, about 40 kilometres outside the city.
Police say they responded to the crash at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Friday night, along with firefighters and paramedics.
Trending Now
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
Read more: 2 people in hospital after serious crash in northwest Calgary
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2023.
Comments