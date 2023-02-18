Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man, 23, dies in car crash on Highway 2 in Grand Lake Station, N.S.

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 18, 2023 12:37 pm
RCMP say a 23-year-old man has been pronounced dead following a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. View image in full screen
RCMP say a 23-year-old man has been pronounced dead following a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 23-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash north of Halifax after his car left the highway and went into a ditch.

The RCMP says the crash occurred on Highway 2 in Grand Lake Station, about 40 kilometres outside the city.

Police say they responded to the crash at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Friday night, along with firefighters and paramedics.

Trending Now

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: 2 people in hospital after serious crash in northwest Calgary

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2023.

Advertisement
RCMPPoliceHalifaxCar crashHighway 2Single Vehicle Crashgrand lake station

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers