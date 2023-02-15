Menu

Traffic

2 people in hospital after serious crash in northwest Calgary

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 15, 2023 7:01 pm
A file photo of an EMS vehicle in Calgary. Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash in northwest Calgary Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A file photo of an EMS vehicle in Calgary. Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash in northwest Calgary Wednesday afternoon. File/Global News
Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash in northwest Calgary Wednesday afternoon.

A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News the crash happened in the area of John Laurie Boulevard and Nosehill Drive S.W. at around 3:17 p.m.

Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency which caused them to lose control and crash, striking a bus and driving into a building.

Read more: 2 injured in Highway 2 crash near Okotoks, Alta.

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Two people, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital in serious non-life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

The driver was transported to hospital but suffered no injuries from the crash itself, police said.

–More to come…

Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary TrafficCalgary EMSCalgary CrashCalgary car crashvehicle collision calgary
