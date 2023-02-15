2 people in hospital after serious crash in northwest Calgary

Two people were taken to hospital after a serious crash in northwest Calgary Wednesday afternoon.
A Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News the crash happened in the area of John Laurie Boulevard and Nosehill Drive S.W. at around 3:17 p.m.
Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency which caused them to lose control and crash, striking a bus and driving into a building.
Two people, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital in serious non-life-threatening condition, according to EMS.
The driver was transported to hospital but suffered no injuries from the crash itself, police said.
–More to come…
