Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

4 homes believed to be damaged after fire breaks out in Coquitlam neighbourhood

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 1:03 pm
A house in the River Springs neighbourhood in Coquitlam went up in flames late Thursday night. View image in full screen
A house in the River Springs neighbourhood in Coquitlam went up in flames late Thursday night. Shane MacKichan
A fire late Thursday night badly damaged a home in Coquitlam, B.C.

Crews were called to the fire in the River Springs neighbourhood, in the 1900 block of Keith Place and Parkland Drive, just after 11 p.m.

The house was fully involved when crews got there and smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the roof.

Fire crews said it took 90 minutes to contain the blaze and it spread to a second home and damaged others.

“So we probably could’ve lost up to four homes, so very devastating in River Springs,” Darren Berg, River Springs strata council chairman, said. “We’re a very tight-knit community. There’s about 468 houses in this strata. This is the first large fire we’ve had the 45-plus years River Springs has been here.”

No one was injured in the blaze and all the animals got out safely.

“Nobody was hurt based on the news that I have heard from the neighbours,” neighbour Mehdi Kamali told Global News. “But it was quite dramatic, the fire was huge and the smell was really bad.”

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

House FireCoquitlamCoquitlam House FireCoquitlam Fire & RescueFire CoquitlamRiver SpringsRiver Springs fireRiver Springs fire Coquitlam
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

