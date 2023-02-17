4 homes believed to be damaged after fire breaks out in Coquitlam neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A fire late Thursday night badly damaged a home in Coquitlam, B.C.

Crews were called to the fire in the River Springs neighbourhood, in the 1900 block of Keith Place and Parkland Drive, just after 11 p.m.

The house was fully involved when crews got there and smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the roof.

Fire crews said it took 90 minutes to contain the blaze and it spread to a second home and damaged others.

“So we probably could’ve lost up to four homes, so very devastating in River Springs,” Darren Berg, River Springs strata council chairman, said. “We’re a very tight-knit community. There’s about 468 houses in this strata. This is the first large fire we’ve had the 45-plus years River Springs has been here.”

No one was injured in the blaze and all the animals got out safely.

“Nobody was hurt based on the news that I have heard from the neighbours,” neighbour Mehdi Kamali told Global News. “But it was quite dramatic, the fire was huge and the smell was really bad.”

There is no word on the cause of the fire.