Man charged with arson after Coquitlam, B.C. residential fire

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man has been charged after fire at a home in Coquitlam, B.C.

On Thursday, Coquitlam RCMP officers responded to a fire near Como Lake Avenue and Schoolhouse Street around 9:30 a.m.

The home was occupied at the time and the residents were able to evacuate safely, according to police.

“The fire was believed to be intentionally set by a person known to the occupants,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

“Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the general public.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Danny Rusnak was charged with one count of arson and one count of possession of incendiary materials.

Rusnak remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for more information.