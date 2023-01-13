Man charged with arson after Coquitlam, B.C. residential fire

A 39-year-old man has been charged after fire at a home in Coquitlam, B.C.
On Thursday, Coquitlam RCMP officers responded to a fire near Como Lake Avenue and Schoolhouse Street around 9:30 a.m.
Read more: B.C. man facing arson charge for allegedly lighting jerry can on fire inside business
Read next: Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after suffering cardiac arrest, family says
The home was occupied at the time and the residents were able to evacuate safely, according to police.
“The fire was believed to be intentionally set by a person known to the occupants,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.
“Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the general public.”
Read more: Two dead after house fire in Comox, B.C.
Read next: ‘Shock, sadness, anger’: Another N.S. woman dies after 7-hour ER wait, family says
On Thursday, Danny Rusnak was charged with one count of arson and one count of possession of incendiary materials.
Rusnak remains in custody pending his next court appearance.
Global News has reached out to Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for more information.
Comments