Crime

Man charged with arson after Coquitlam, B.C. residential fire

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 13, 2023 10:30 am
Coquitlam RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fire at a home Thursday. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP have arrested and charged a man in connection to a fire at a home Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 39-year-old man has been charged after fire at a home in Coquitlam, B.C.

On Thursday, Coquitlam RCMP officers responded to a fire near Como Lake Avenue and Schoolhouse Street around 9:30 a.m.

The home was occupied at the time and the residents were able to evacuate safely, according to police.

“The fire was believed to be intentionally set by a person known to the occupants,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

“Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the general public.”

On Thursday, Danny Rusnak was charged with one count of arson and one count of possession of incendiary materials.

Rusnak remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for more information.

Residents return to fire-damaged homes in North Vancouver
