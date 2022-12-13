Menu

Canada

B.C. man facing arson charge for allegedly lighting jerry can on fire inside business

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 6:55 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Police in Kaslo say the man visited the store in the morning and caused a disturbance, but returned later in the day, hitting the front glass door with an axe. Global News / File

A B.C. man is facing charges, including one count of arson, after allegedly placing a jerry can inside a retail store and lighting it on fire.

Police in the small community of Kaslo say the incident happened on Dec. 5, when a man was found to be causing a disturbance.

According to the RCMP, the man was yelling and swearing inside the business that morning, with staff advising police they were afraid of him.

Read more: Arson unit brought in after body found in Radisson Heights apartment fire

RCMP say later that day, just after 5:30 p.m., the man returned to the business, where he allegedly hit the glass front door with an axe.

“The man then allegedly placed a jerry can with what is believed to be gasoline inside the store and set the fuel can on fire,” said RCMP, adding he was recognized by several witnesses.

A passerby attempted to intervene and a struggle ensued, said police.

The suspect broke free, with police stating he remained on scene — pacing and yelling at the person who intervened — before fleeing on foot.

Click to play video: 'Okanagan woman receives time served sentence for arson'
Okanagan woman receives time served sentence for arson

Kaslo RCMP say Alejandro Eytcheson Calderon was located on Highway 31 and was taken into custody without further incident.

He is facing charges of arson, break and enter and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Calderon’s next court appearance will be Dec. 13. That day, he will also be in court facing a charge of assault in relation to a separate incident earlier in the year.

Police say if you witnessed these incidents, or have video footage of Front Street in Kaslo from Dec. 5, to contact the RCMP detachment at 250-353-2225.

Click to play video: 'Video of attempted arson prompts Penticton B.C. business owner to call for immediate action'
Video of attempted arson prompts Penticton B.C. business owner to call for immediate action
CrimeArsonBC Interiorsouthern interiorKootenaysKasloCausing a disturbanceKaslo BCKaslo RCMP
