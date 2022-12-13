B.C. man facing arson charge for allegedly lighting jerry can on fire inside business

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man is facing charges, including one count of arson, after allegedly placing a jerry can inside a retail store and lighting it on fire.

Police in the small community of Kaslo say the incident happened on Dec. 5, when a man was found to be causing a disturbance.

According to the RCMP, the man was yelling and swearing inside the business that morning, with staff advising police they were afraid of him.

RCMP say later that day, just after 5:30 p.m., the man returned to the business, where he allegedly hit the glass front door with an axe.

“The man then allegedly placed a jerry can with what is believed to be gasoline inside the store and set the fuel can on fire,” said RCMP, adding he was recognized by several witnesses.

A passerby attempted to intervene and a struggle ensued, said police.

The suspect broke free, with police stating he remained on scene — pacing and yelling at the person who intervened — before fleeing on foot.

Kaslo RCMP say Alejandro Eytcheson Calderon was located on Highway 31 and was taken into custody without further incident.

He is facing charges of arson, break and enter and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Calderon’s next court appearance will be Dec. 13. That day, he will also be in court facing a charge of assault in relation to a separate incident earlier in the year.

Police say if you witnessed these incidents, or have video footage of Front Street in Kaslo from Dec. 5, to contact the RCMP detachment at 250-353-2225.

