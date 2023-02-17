Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire crews battle 2nd fatal house fire Friday morning in Panorama Hills

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 9:40 am
A file photo of the Calgary Fire Department responding to a fire on Feb. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
File: The Calgary Fire Department responding to a fire on Feb. 17, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A second fatal fire took place in Calgary Friday morning, this time in the northwest neighbourhood of Panorama Hills.

Calgary police confirmed to Global News around 5:40 a.m. that police and the Calgary Fire Department were called to a home on Pantella Drive Northwest for reports of a fire.

Police said one man was found dead inside.

Trending Now

Read more: Senior, pet dead after Friday morning fire in Penbrooke Meadows

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

This was the second fatal house fire in the city Friday morning, with the first taking place around 3 a.m. in the city’s southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows. There, a senior along with a pet died at the scene and the CPS arson unit along with CFD are investigating.

More to come…

Advertisement
House FireCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireCFDfatal house firePanorama HillsCalgary fatal house firePanorama Hills fatal house firePanorama Hills house fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers