Fire crews battle 2nd fatal house fire Friday morning in Panorama Hills

A second fatal fire took place in Calgary Friday morning, this time in the northwest neighbourhood of Panorama Hills.

Calgary police confirmed to Global News around 5:40 a.m. that police and the Calgary Fire Department were called to a home on Pantella Drive Northwest for reports of a fire.

Police said one man was found dead inside.

This was the second fatal house fire in the city Friday morning, with the first taking place around 3 a.m. in the city’s southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows. There, a senior along with a pet died at the scene and the CPS arson unit along with CFD are investigating.

More to come…