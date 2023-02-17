Menu

Sports

Einarson, Jones set out for history books as Scotties Tournament of Hearts opens

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2023 8:19 am
Kerri Einarson and Jennifer Jones take a shot at history as the Scotties Tournament of Hearts begins Friday at the Sandman Centre.

Einarson, alongside Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris, sets out to become one of two to ever win four straight titles at the event. Team Canada opens its title defence against Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges on Friday.

Nova Scotia’s Colleen Jones, Kim Kelly, Nancy Delahunt and Mary-Anne Arsenault are the only other team to achieve the feat when they did it from 2001 to 2004.

Read more: Einarson chases rare fourth straight title at Canadian women’s curling championship

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Jones of Manitoba, meanwhile, looks to become the first woman to win seven national titles. She opens against Krista McCarville of Northern Ontario on Saturday.

Trending Now
In Friday’s other matchups, Kaitlyn Lawes of Wild Card 1 faces Alberta’s Kayla Skrlik and Saskatchewan’s Robyn Silvernagle takes on Nova Scotia’s Christina Black.

Lastly, Clancy Grandy leads B.C. against Suzanne Birt of P.E.I.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

