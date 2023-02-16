Former B.C. teacher charged with 12 sex offences dating back to 1970s

Send this page to someone via email

A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen sex-related charges over alleged incidents involving students dating back five decades.

North Vancouver RCMP said Thursday that Brian Moore, 83, was facing 10 counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of sexual touching of a person under 14 years old and one count of sexual assault.

Moore taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School from 1970 to 1982, however at least one of the incidents is alleged to have taken in 2007, long after his teaching career ended.

Police arrested Moore on Aug. 4, 2022, and subsequently searched his North Vancouver home. Police began investigating after a complaint was lodged that June, and seven other victims later came forward.

Story continues below advertisement

Dennis Moore was among the first to come forward with their story, and told Global News the charges were “long overdue.”

“I understand that it’s 12 charges that have been filed — the victim list is actually over 30, it’s likely to grow even further,” he said.

“So we’re very happy because the Crown doing northing about it would re-victimize these guys all over again, some of them had a very tough time bringing their story forward.”

Moore said his “greatest hope” is to see Moore plead guilty and take responsibility for his actions, but that he wasn’t optimistic.

My understanding is that’s a very rare occurrence, and the offenders will rarely atone for their sins in any way, so that would be my greatest hope, but not my expectation,” he said.

“He’s denied any wrongdoing … he’s still maintained his innocence. However many voices it takes, we will seek justice and ensure he’s held to account.”

“We understand that this news may be upsetting for members of the community and especially for the victims,” North Vancouver RCMP spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to thank those that came forward to provide statements. Without their courage, we would not be in the position we are in today.”

Police said they understood the new could trigger traumatic memories for victims, and said the RCMP Victim Services Unit was available 24-7 at 604-969-7540.

— with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung