Jewish homeowner offended after condo corporation asked him to remove religious symbol

The mezuzah is a symbol of his faith, attached to every threshold of Jewish homes. It contains a tiny scroll of parchment inscribed with prayer. Bill Levy said it is an essential part of his religion.

“It’s part of my soul. I am hardwired,” Levy said. “A mezuzah is part of the culture part of the religion.”

Levy lives in a condo and according to the rules and regulations of his board and property management company Simco, anything affixed to common property is considered an alteration.

Levy attached his with Velcro.

“I made it clear about my faith what is it no holes drilled I used sticky tape and I got an answer back from Simco management. The condo corporation requested it’s removal,” Levy said.

A mezuzah on the door frame of his room inside his suite. Jill Croteau/Global News
Mezuzah on Levy's door. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

The letter stated he required permission and if it isn’t removed he could face a fine for non-compliance.

“I am offended deeply that in 2023 this nonsense still exists,” Levy said. “I don’t think anybody got a letter from someone who hung a wreath on their door, celebrating the birth of Jesus, I don’t think that person went for a permission letter.”

"I don't think they looked at it as religion, they looked at it as violation of code and that's ignorance," Levy said.

Lawyer Roberto Noce specializes in condo laws and said condominium corporations are subject to human rights legislation.

“Religion is a protected human right in Alberta and as result I think the condo corporation should be treading carefully in dealing with someone who is promoting their faith in a respectful manner,” Noce said.

View image in full screen Bill Levy looking over his condo documents. Jill Croteau/Global News

Simco said it wasn’t aware of the item attached to his door frame. Raelene Lange with Simco said it respects all faiths.

“After learning that it was a mezuzah, the corporation rescinded the letter and gave Mr. Levy approval for it. He is allowed to keep it after we learned what it is and why he requires,” Lange said.

“I think they understand now what a mezuzah is, mission accomplished,” Levy said.