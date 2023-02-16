Menu

Fire

1 person in hospital after southwest Calgary brush fire

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 16, 2023 12:40 pm
One person is in hospital after a brush fire was reported just east of the Shaganappi golf course in southwest Calgary Thursday morning.
One person is in hospital after a brush fire was reported just east of the Shaganappi golf course in southwest Calgary Thursday morning. Global News
One person is in hospital after a brush fire was reported just east of the Shaganappi golf course in southwest Calgary Thursday morning.

A Calgary Fire Department (CFD) spokesperson told Global News that several reporting smoke and flames in the area came at around 8:40 a.m.

Investigators said someone knocked over a propane tank heater with an open flame when a tent caught on fire. Two people were in the tent at the time.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a brush fire just east of the Shaganappi golf course in southwest Calgary on Feb. 16, 2023.
The Calgary Fire Department responded to a brush fire just east of the Shaganappi golf course in southwest Calgary on Feb. 16, 2023. Global News

The flames then spread to some nearby cardboard, the CFD spokesperson said.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to QR Calgary that a woman was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No other serious injuries were reported.

The other person was not injured according to the CFD.

FireCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary EMSbrush fireSouthwest Calgary firecalgary brush fire
