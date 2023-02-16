1 person in hospital after southwest Calgary brush fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital after a brush fire was reported just east of the Shaganappi golf course in southwest Calgary Thursday morning.

A Calgary Fire Department (CFD) spokesperson told Global News that several reporting smoke and flames in the area came at around 8:40 a.m.

Investigators said someone knocked over a propane tank heater with an open flame when a tent caught on fire. Two people were in the tent at the time.

View image in full screen The Calgary Fire Department responded to a brush fire just east of the Shaganappi golf course in southwest Calgary on Feb. 16, 2023. Global News

The flames then spread to some nearby cardboard, the CFD spokesperson said.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to QR Calgary that a woman was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition. No other serious injuries were reported.

The other person was not injured according to the CFD.