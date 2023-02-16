Freezing rain warning issued Thursday for London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

While the region may be out of strong wind warnings and new record high temperatures, freezing rain is now in the forecast for London-Middlesex.

Environment Canada issued the warning on Thursday with the freezing rain expected to fall later in the afternoon.

Ice accretion of up to a few millimetres is possible, according to the national weather agency, and conditions may last through the evening and overnight hours in some areas before changing to “freezing drizzle or light snow” by early Friday morning.

The warning is in effect for the following areas:

London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the warning read. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”