Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain warning issued Thursday for London-Middlesex

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 12:47 pm
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for London-Middlesex for Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for London-Middlesex for Thursday afternoon. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While the region may be out of strong wind warnings and new record high temperatures, freezing rain is now in the forecast for London-Middlesex.

Read more: Heat record set for London, Ont. on windy Wednesday

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Environment Canada issued the warning on Thursday with the freezing rain expected to fall later in the afternoon.

Trending Now

Ice accretion of up to a few millimetres is possible, according to the national weather agency, and conditions may last through the evening and overnight hours in some areas before changing to “freezing drizzle or light snow” by early Friday morning.

The warning is in effect for the following areas:

  • London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
  • Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the warning read. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Advertisement
Environment CanadaLondon OntarioLdnontFreezing RainWarninglondon middlesexFeb. 16Thuesday
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers