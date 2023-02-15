Large plumes of smoke seen in east Edmonton industrial area after fire breaks out

Send this page to someone via email

Large plumes of smoke could be seen drifting through parts of east Edmonton on Wednesday afternoon as firefighters battled a blaze in a primarily industrial area.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to a fire in the area of 45 Street and 68 Avenue at 1:41 p.m.

“Units were dispatched with the first unit arriving on scene at 1:44 p.m.,” they said in an email sent shortly before 3 p.m.

“Currently, crews are working to get the fire under control.”

EFRS did not say exactly what was burning or exactly where. The fire department did not say if anyone was injured.

More to come…