Fire crews battle blaze at apartment building in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood

An apartment building in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood was evacuated early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in the complex’s parking area.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to a three-storey building in the area of 99 Street and 86 Avenue just before 4 a.m.

EFRS said the fire broke out in the building’s parking area and damaged or even destroyed several vehicles before spreading up the side of the building. The fire department added that one suite may also have been damaged.

No injuries were reported and EFRS said an Edmonton Transit Service bus was used to keep people warm after they were forced to leave their apartments.

The fire was declared “under control” just after 5 a.m. and then declared out about 40 minutes later.

EFRS did not say what is believed to have caused the fire but said investigators have been called in to examine the scene.