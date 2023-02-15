Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire crews battle blaze at apartment building in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 10:43 am
A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to a three-storey building in the area of 99 Street and 86 Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to a three-storey building in the area of 99 Street and 86 Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An apartment building in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood was evacuated early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in the complex’s parking area.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to a three-storey building in the area of 99 Street and 86 Avenue just before 4 a.m.

EFRS said the fire broke out in the building’s parking area and damaged or even destroyed several vehicles before spreading up the side of the building. The fire department added that one suite may also have been damaged.

READ MORE: Commercial building in Edmonton evacuated after neighbouring structure catches fire

Trending Now

No injuries were reported and EFRS said an Edmonton Transit Service bus was used to keep people warm after they were forced to leave their apartments.

The fire was declared “under control” just after 5 a.m. and then declared out about 40 minutes later.

Story continues below advertisement

EFRS did not say what is believed to have caused the fire but said investigators have been called in to examine the scene.

A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to a three-storey building in the area of 99 Street and 86 Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
A spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said firefighters were called to a three-storey building in the area of 99 Street and 86 Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2023. Global News
FireEdmonton fireApartment FireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesEFRSEdmonton Fire DepartmentOld Strathcona fireFire in EdmontonOld Strathcona apartment fireFire in Old StrathconaParking area fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers