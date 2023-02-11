Commercial building in Edmonton evacuated after neighbouring structure catches fire

A commercial building just off Whyte Avenue in Edmonton was evacuated Saturday morning after a building next door caught fire.
Fire crews responded to the blaze at 100 Street and 80 Avenue in the Ritchie neighbourhood just before 9 a.m.
EPCOR was also called out to the location, as the fire was near overhead power lines.
Officials said there were no injuries.
The building to the east was evacuated due to potential smoke inhalation, Edmonton Fire told Global News.
