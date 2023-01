Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a garage fire in Mill Woods that happened very early Sunday morning.

Edmonton fire got the call at 3:12 a.m. and responded with six crews five minutes later. The fire was under control at 3:45 a.m. and declared out at around 9:30 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing as to whether the body found was a sudden death. The identity of the victim is unknown.