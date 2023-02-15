Menu

Comments

Crime

Man, woman charged after teens robbed with hammer in Swan River, Man.: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 4:44 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
Police have a man and woman in custody after they say a teenaged boy and girl were robbed in Swan River, Man., on Tuesday.

RCMP say a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy had been walking on Main Street around 3:20 p.m. when two suspects, one armed with a hammer, demanded cash and other items.

Police say the suspects fled before officers arrived. No injuries have been reported.

Morden man charged in string of robberies across southern Manitoba

Police say a male and female suspect were later arrested without incident.

A 20-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Swan River, have each been charged with robbery.

Both suspects remain in custody and were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

