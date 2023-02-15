Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man convicted in brutal murder gets day parole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2023 3:12 pm
A mother pleads guilty to aggravated assault after stabbing her six-year-old son in a bathroom in March 2013. View image in full screen
Kenneth David Mackay was found guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of 21-year-old Crystal Paskemin in 2000. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

SASKATOON – The family of a woman brutally murdered in Saskatoon more than 20 years ago say they are devastated the man convicted in her death has received day parole.

Kenneth David Mackay was found guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of 21-year-old Crystal Paskemin in 2000.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Crime & Justice'
Crime & Justice

Court heard he offered the young Indigenous woman a ride home from a bar and brought her to an isolated road on the outskirts of the city.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors told court he attacked the woman, then ran her over with his truck before using a chain to drag her naked remains into a ditch.

Paskemin’s family says in a statement they received a life sentence when her life was stolen, adding Mackay’s parole decision was made against the wishes of prison staff and the family.

The Parole Board of Canada decision from January says Mackay has been granted day parole for six months at a community residential facility on Vancouver Island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.

Click to play video: 'Montreal march held for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls'
Montreal march held for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls
Justice
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers