Crime

Victim pistol-whipped during ‘violent’ Pickering home invasion, suspects outstanding

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 2:12 pm
Police have released images of the suspects. View image in full screen
Police have released images of the suspects. Handout / Durham Regional Police
A female victim was pistol-whipped during a “violent” home invasion in Pickering last week and the suspects have yet to be caught, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday to a home on Engel Court, near Whites Road and Oklahoma Drive, after two males allegedly broke inside and pistol-whipped the victim.

The suspects also stole items and possibly fled in a blue Honda Civic, police said.

The victim suffered injuries to her face and was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators released images of the suspects on Wednesday and appealed to the public for any information or video footage from the area.

Police described one of the suspects as six feet tall, 17 to 22 years old with an athletic build and twisted shoulder-length dark hair.

The second suspect was described as five-foot-11 with an athletic build and short hair.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Victim pistol-whipped during ‘violent’ Pickering home invasion, suspects outstanding - image View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police
Crimedurham regionPickeringDurham Regional PoliceDurhamdurham region crimePickering home invasion
