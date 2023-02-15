Daylight Toronto stabbing leaves victim with serious injuries

A stabbing in east Toronto Wednesday morning has left a victim with serious injuries.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of O’Connor Drive and Glenwood Crescent, near St. Clair Avenue East, at 11:36 a.m.
Police said a man had been stabbed and was taken to hospital.
Read more: Man dead after being struck by truck in industrial accident in Toronto, police say
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Toronto paramedics told Global News a male in his late teens was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
A police spokesperson said they didn’t have suspect information and were still working to figure out where exactly the stabbing happened.
Comments