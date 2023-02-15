Daylight Toronto stabbing leaves victim with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A stabbing in east Toronto Wednesday morning has left a victim with serious injuries.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of O’Connor Drive and Glenwood Crescent, near St. Clair Avenue East, at 11:36 a.m.

Police said a man had been stabbed and was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a male in his late teens was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said they didn’t have suspect information and were still working to figure out where exactly the stabbing happened.

STABBING:

O'Connor Dr &Glenwood Cres @TPS55Div

11:36 am

– @TorontoMedics o/s with a man who has been stabbed

-patient being transported to hospital

-police o/s investigating

-use caution in the area

-no suspect info

-anyone w/info contact police #GO362559

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 15, 2023