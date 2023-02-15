Menu

Crime

Daylight Toronto stabbing leaves victim with serious injuries

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 1:04 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News
A stabbing in east Toronto Wednesday morning has left a victim with serious injuries.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of O’Connor Drive and Glenwood Crescent, near St. Clair Avenue East, at 11:36 a.m.

Police said a man had been stabbed and was taken to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a male in his late teens was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

A police spokesperson said they didn’t have suspect information and were still working to figure out where exactly the stabbing happened.

