‘Mansion tax’ not likely, says city of Edmonton

A progressive property tax system, where those with higher incomes or with higher-valued properties are taxed at a higher rate, is not likely in Edmonton.

That’s according to a report presented at Wednesday’s city of Edmonton executive committee meeting. City council had asked staff to explore a “mansion tax” back in June 2022.

2:05 Edmonton city councillor proposes ‘mansions tax’ for multi-million dollar homes

Both the federal and provincial income tax systems are progressive, but property tax, Edmonton’s primary revenue source, is unique, according to the city report.

Story continues below advertisement

“Property tax, also known as an ad valorem (according to value) tax, is based on property wealth, and determines ability to pay based on property value,” reads the report. “This is distinct from income tax, which is directly linked to income and determines tax distribution based on this same metric.”

The main reason this sort of system wouldn’t work is that the city is bound by provincial legislation — the Municipal Government Act — and has few tools at its disposal to introduce “elements of progressivity into a property tax system.”

One of those tools is that the city could set different tax rates for different types of properties by creating subclasses.

The city already has different tax rates for different types of properties: properties with four or more dwelling units under one owner are taxed at a 15 per cent higher rate than most other residential properties, and those types of properties fall under the “Other Residential” subclass.

However, the city said it recommends the subclasses are based on the physical characteristics of a property, like whether it’s a house or apartment, or by its square footage. The city said basing a subclass on the characteristics of its occupants — such as income — is likely not allowed under provincial law.

Story continues below advertisement

“Municipalities also do not have a reliable method to access accurate income information at an individual taxpayer level,” reads the report.

Another approach would be to set a different tax rate for the portion of property value that is above a certain number. This is used in B.C. for education taxes, where taxpayers with highly-valued properties pay a higher tax rate on the portion over $3 million.

City administration said this would be risky because that sort of subclass is not laid out in Alberta’s Municipal Government Act.

Other possible changes to Edmonton’s property tax system

Other changes to the tax system were discussed Wednesday and might encourage the construction of denser housing and reduce rents over the long term, and one of those changes would be the elimination of the aforementioned Other Residential subclass.

Eliminating the subclass would mean properties in that subclass would see a reduction of about 11.7 per cent on the municipal portion of their property tax bill and most other residential properties would see an increase of about 1.6 per cent.

The Other Residential subclass is mostly comprised of rental properties, ranging from fourplexes to high-rise rental apartment buildings, but does not include condos, because condos are individually titled.

Story continues below advertisement

Reducing taxes for the subclass could incentivize the construction of denser housing, but not by much, according to the city.

“While some industry stakeholders indicated that property taxes are one of their largest expense items, others suggested that decision-making in the sector depends more on other factors such as interest rates and the cost of construction and procurement,” said the report.

“A modest shift in property taxes is unlikely to change investment decisions in most cases.”

The phase-out of the subclass could happen starting this year and be done over a period of years.

Another change would be introducing new subclasses based on the density of housing. The city presented two options: to base the subclass on the number of dwellings on each unit of land, or the number of dwellings divided by the size of land it occupies.

Both approaches, similar in nature, create an incentive for denser development, but the city doesn’t expect it to be significant.

The report said city administration does not have any big concerns if council chooses to get rid of the Other Residential subclass, but it should do so if council chooses to add new subclasses based on density, and it recommends ample engagement with residents.