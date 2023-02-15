Kenora, Ont. man arrested in ‘random and unprovoked’ machete attack at Winnipeg bus stop

A man from Kenora, Ont. has been charged in connection with a machete attack that left a man with life-altering injuries at a Winnipeg bus stop last week.
Officers were called to a bus-stop near the corner of Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 where they found a 52-year-old victim who had been assaulted. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition where he underwent surgery.
Police describe the man’s injuries as life-altering. Investigators have said the assault appears to have been random and unprovoked.
Police have previously said the suspect and victim were riding the same Winnipeg Transit bus and got off at the same stop, when the suspect hit the victim in the lower body with a machete.
In a release Wednesday police said an 18-year-old man from Kenora has since been arrested.
The man is charged with aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
The accused remains in police custody.
