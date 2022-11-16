1 man, 4 boys arrested after a group attacked with a machete: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

One man and four boys between the ages of 12 and 17 have been arrested after a group was seriously assaulted with a machete, according to Winnipeg police.

On Monday at 7:15 p.m., officers went to the 600 block of Sherbrook Street for a report of three 15-year-olds assaulted with a machete by a group of youths.

Several minutes later, another report came in about a man in his 40s also attacked by a group of youths in the first 100 block of Juno Street.

All the victims were taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Officers found the suspects in the Centennial neighbourhood, south of William Avenue.

An 18-year-old man and four boys were arrested and are facing assault charges.