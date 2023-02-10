Winnipeg police investigating afternoon machete attack at Ness Avenue bus stop

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for information about a machete attack they say was likely random and unprovoked in St. James Thursday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue around 1:30 p.m., where they found a 50-year-old victim who had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital in stable condition. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

View image in full screen A bus shelter at the intersection of Mount Royal Road and Ness Avenue. Sam Thompson / Global News

According to police, the suspect and victim were riding the same Winnipeg Transit bus and got off at the same stop at Mount Royal and Ness, when the suspect hit the victim in the lower body with a machete.

No arrests have been made, and major crimes investigators are reaching out to the public for any additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).