Canada

Quebec premier calls on Trudeau to discourage asylum seekers from coming to Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2023 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec politicians continue to call for intervention at Roxham Road'
Quebec politicians continue to call for intervention at Roxham Road
The border crisis at the unofficial border crossing south of Montreal, Roxham Road has reached a new height. Recent reports suggest New York City's mayor is facilitating transportation by bus to send migrants to the Canadian border. As Global's Gloria Henriquez reports, politicians are calling for Ottawa to step in. – Feb 7, 2023
A day after Quebec confirmed that asylum seekers who cross the border irregularly are being sent to other provinces, Premier François Legault called on the prime minister to discourage migrants from coming to Canada.

Legault told reporters he thinks many people are claiming asylum in Canada because of a 2017 Justin Trudeau tweet saying the country would welcome people fleeing persecution.

The premier, who has maintained the province doesn’t have the capacity to welcome more people, says Trudeau should post a new tweet telling migrants not to come.

Quebec’s immigration minister said Tuesday that only eight of the roughly 380 asylum seekers who entered via the irregular Roxham Road border crossing on the weekend remained in the province, with the others being sent to other provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

Legault, who met with the U.S. ambassador to Canada on Tuesday, has also called for the agreement that prevents people who are in the United States from claiming asylum at official Canadian border posts to be extended to irregular border crossings.

The RCMP intercepted 39,000 people crossing the border irregularly in southern Quebec in 2022, up from 4,095 in 2021.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

