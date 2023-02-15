Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 in hospital after double Wednesday morning shootings: Calgary police

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 8:35 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate two separate shootings Wednesday morning'
Calgary police investigate two separate shootings Wednesday morning
Less than an hour apart, Calgary police were called to two shootings in different quadrants of the city. As Michael King reports, the first took place in Temple with the second in Penbrooke Meadows.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are investigating two shootings that took place within less than an hour of each other Wednesday morning.

First, around 2:40 a.m. police started to receive calls about shots fired in the northeast neighbourhood of Temple. Police have taped off a house in the area of Temple Drive where they said a victim was found with gunshot wounds.

EMS confirms to Global News a person was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Calgary police were called to two seperate shootings in the morning of Feb. 15, 2022. The first in the NE neighbourhood of Temple and the second in the community of Penbrooke Meadows. View image in full screen
Calgary police were called to two seperate shootings in the morning of Feb. 15, 2022. The first in the NE neighbourhood of Temple and the second in the community of Penbrooke Meadows. Global News

Read more: Large police presence near southwest Calgary school after person stabbed

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

Then, around 3:15 a.m. police were called to the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows for reports of a second shooting.

Police have a good portion of the 5300 block of 5 Avenue Southeast taped off as a result. Global News confirmed a man between the ages of 20 and 30 was shot.

Trending Now

The man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition with a single gunshot wound.

Calgary police were called to two seperate shootings in the morning of Feb. 15, 2022. The first in the NE neighbourhood of Temple and the second in the community of Penbrooke Meadows. View image in full screen
Calgary police were called to two seperate shootings in the morning of Feb. 15, 2022. The first in the NE neighbourhood of Temple and the second in the community of Penbrooke Meadows. Global News

Police have not confirmed whether they’re looking into the possibility the two shootings are connected.

Detours in Temple

As for the shooting in the northeast, with police blocking off Temple Drive, there have been changes to bus routes in the area.

City transit said on Twitter that routes 38 and 57 are affected and that detours are in place.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

ShootingCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary ShootingTemplePenbrooke MeadowsTemple shootingPenbrooke Meadows shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers