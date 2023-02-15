2 in hospital after double Wednesday morning shootings: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating two shootings that took place within less than an hour of each other Wednesday morning.

First, around 2:40 a.m. police started to receive calls about shots fired in the northeast neighbourhood of Temple. Police have taped off a house in the area of Temple Drive where they said a victim was found with gunshot wounds.

EMS confirms to Global News a person was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

View image in full screen Calgary police were called to two seperate shootings in the morning of Feb. 15, 2022. The first in the NE neighbourhood of Temple and the second in the community of Penbrooke Meadows. Global News

Story continues below advertisement

Then, around 3:15 a.m. police were called to the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows for reports of a second shooting.

Police have a good portion of the 5300 block of 5 Avenue Southeast taped off as a result. Global News confirmed a man between the ages of 20 and 30 was shot.

The man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition with a single gunshot wound.

View image in full screen Calgary police were called to two seperate shootings in the morning of Feb. 15, 2022. The first in the NE neighbourhood of Temple and the second in the community of Penbrooke Meadows. Global News

Police have not confirmed whether they’re looking into the possibility the two shootings are connected.

Detours in Temple

As for the shooting in the northeast, with police blocking off Temple Drive, there have been changes to bus routes in the area.

City transit said on Twitter that routes 38 and 57 are affected and that detours are in place.

Story continues below advertisement

Detours for Temple Dr closure, thanks for the info @calgarytransit https://t.co/BPbqNUCZMK — Leslie Horton (@global_leslie) February 15, 2023

More to come…