Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Large police presence near southwest Calgary school after person stabbed

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 14, 2023 5:51 pm
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a stabbing incident near Harold Panabaker Junior High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14. View image in full screen
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a stabbing incident near Harold Panabaker Junior High School on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Tom Reynolds/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police officers responded to a stabbing that happened near a junior high school in the city’s southwest on Tuesday.

Details were scarce but a Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News police responded to the incident at around 1:30 p.m. It happened at the 10000 block of Elbow Drive S.W., the spokesperson added.

A youth suspect is also in custody, an officer at the scene told Global News. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Global News reached out to the Calgary Board of Education since the incident happened near Harold Panabaker Junior High School, but a spokesperson said the board has not heard anything about the stabbing.

Trending Now

Read more: Calgary police lay 36 charges after illegal firearms seized

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

Douglas Simpson, a witness, said he was working at the Tim Hortons on 10233 Elbow Drive S.W. when the victim came in clutching their left leg.

He said he then performed first aid on the victim until paramedics showed up approximately eight minutes later.

“I don’t think he realized he was cut across the arm and stabbed in the shoulder until afterwards,” Simpson told Global News.

“(The Tim Horton’s) was full, but as soon as he got stabbed there was nobody else in the building.”

More to come…

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceStabbingCalgary PoliceCalgary Stabbingharold panabaker junior high school
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers