Large police presence near southwest Calgary school after person stabbed

Calgary police officers responded to a stabbing that happened near a junior high school in the city’s southwest on Tuesday.

Details were scarce but a Calgary Police Service spokesperson told Global News police responded to the incident at around 1:30 p.m. It happened at the 10000 block of Elbow Drive S.W., the spokesperson added.

A youth suspect is also in custody, an officer at the scene told Global News. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Global News reached out to the Calgary Board of Education since the incident happened near Harold Panabaker Junior High School, but a spokesperson said the board has not heard anything about the stabbing.

Douglas Simpson, a witness, said he was working at the Tim Hortons on 10233 Elbow Drive S.W. when the victim came in clutching their left leg.

He said he then performed first aid on the victim until paramedics showed up approximately eight minutes later.

“I don’t think he realized he was cut across the arm and stabbed in the shoulder until afterwards,” Simpson told Global News.

“(The Tim Horton’s) was full, but as soon as he got stabbed there was nobody else in the building.”

More to come…