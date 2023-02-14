Menu

Crime

Family of Sunnybrook lab technologist killed by alleged dangerous driver anxious for justice

By Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 7:38 pm
Driver who struck 2 pedestrians in Scarborough in 2018, killing one, on trial for dangerous driving causing death
WATCH: Driver who struck 2 pedestrians in Scarborough in 2018, killing one, on trial for dangerous driving causing death
Nearly four-and-a-half years after Carolyn Kelley was killed by a suspected dangerous driver, the family of the 59-year-old Sunnybrook Hospital medical lab technologist is hoping for justice.

It was Nov. 9, 2018, just before 7 a.m., when Kelley was waiting at the bus stop at the corner of Ellesmere and Birchmount roads, as she did every morning heading to work, that she was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder. Kelley had no vital signs and was later pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man who was also standing at the bus stop received serious leg injuries but survived.

Now, Carlene Nunes, the motorist who was driving the SUV, is on trial for dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

On day one of the judge-alone trial at the Ontario Court of Justice in Scarborough, five witnesses testified including a pedestrian who heard the revving of an engine and watched the vehicle accelerating westbound through the intersection, swerve to the right to avoid colliding with two buses and a car before entering the sidewalk where approximately 10 pedestrians were waiting for the bus.

The vehicle hit a pole and continued through a Pizza Hut parking lot before ultimately coming to a rest.

