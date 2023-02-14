Menu

Headline link
Fire

3 displaced after fire rips through Auburn Bay garage

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 1:13 pm
The Calgary Fire Department said a garage fire on Feb. 14, 2022 on Auburn Bay Manor SE has completely destroyed the structure and caused damage to the back of the home the garage originated on. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department said a garage fire on Feb. 14, 2022 on Auburn Bay Manor SE has completely destroyed the structure and caused damage to the back of the home the garage originated on. Global News
Three people are without a place to stay following an early morning garage fire in the southeast.

Around 6:35 a.m., the Calgary Fire Department received multiple calls reporting flames coming from a garage on Auburn Bay Manor southeast.

Callers said a resident was seen trying to use an extinguisher to fight the fire but was overwhelmed by the flames. CFD said the fire continued to grow due to what was inside the garage, though they didn’t disclose what said items were.

When firefighters arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to the house on the same property. Fire crews were quick to bring the fire under control and stopped the flames from spreading to other neighbouring buildings.

No injuries were reported.

The back of the house sustained some fire damage including broken windows. Meanwhile, the garage where the fire originated is completely destroyed and heat damage to nearby buildings resulted in melted vinyl siding.

Fire investigators attended the scene to investigate the origin and cause of this fire, which both remain unknown at this time.

Anybody who has photos, video or information regarding the fire are encouraged to email piofire@calgary.ca to help with the investigation.

