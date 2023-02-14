West Kelowna billboard needs to come down says advocacy group

Send this page to someone via email

An organization that works to unite and amplify queer voices and their allies is taking aim at a billboard purportedly doing the opposite in West Kelowna.

Last week, Advocacy Canada rang alarm bells about the billboard installed Feb. 4 near Boucherie Road.

Now they’ve launched a petition hoping to build up enough support to sway the powers that be to take the billboard down.

The billboard that’s causing concern depicts a caricature in front of a Progress Pride flag, with the text: What are your kids REALLY learning in school?

The billboard then directs those who see it to a website called getawake.ca where a variety of ideas about the so-called “political and ideological indoctrination of children in Canadian schools.”

There, claims are made about the “conditioning generations of children to wear masks, be victims,” and they also take aim at SOGI 123, which is described there as “disturbing” in one of the videos on the site.

The Central Okanagan school board describes SOGI as a framework to discuss sexual orientation and gender identity, in a variety of circumstances.

A SOGI-inclusive school means all experiences and identities are embraced and never cause for discrimination.

The focus on SOGI, even the inclusion of the Pride flag on the billboard, are both of concern to Wilbur Turner, Chair of Advocacy Canada.

“It essentially vilifies a symbol of pride for a marginalized community, which is not only shocking in 2023 but dangerous.”

“This messaging about school curriculums in British Columbia has been a common thread among anti-SOGI 123 activists attempting to disrupt school boards across Canada.”

That concern, he explained, is misplaced when one considers that studies show that having SOGI-specific anti-bullying policies improves the school climate for 2SLGBTQIA+ and heterosexual students, reducing discrimination, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts for all students.

Part of the statement reads, “The billboard is about political and ideological indoctrination of children in Canadian Schools.”

In a phone call, a member asked to remain anonymous and said parents involved in this group are concerned that they are losing their rights to parent their own children, adding that they are trying to start a conversation about what kids are being taught in school.