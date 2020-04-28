B.C. teacher suspended 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. teacher was suspended for 15 days without pay by her school district after she shared two anti-SOGI 123 pamphlets with a parent.

Dori Waldene Hannibal is an elementary school teacher in the Coquitlam School District.

According to a decision from the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, Hannibal was approached by a member of her school’s parent advisory committee on June 18, 2019 to talk about a school matter.

After that discussion, Hannibal brought up the PAC meeting that night and gave the parent two pamphlets to hand out.

The pamphlets were published by Parents United Canada, a Langley, B.C.-based group that advocates for parents’ rights, and included the phrasing “Stop SOGI 123”, referring to the B.C. Ministry of Education resource on sexual orientation and gender identity that provides guidance and support for LGBTQ2 students.

In speaking to the parent, Hannibal also made inflammatory statements about the SOGI 123 curriculum, including that it is harmful to students.

On Oct. 15, 2019, she was suspended for 15 days without pay by the school district.

Hannibal will also have her teaching certificate suspended for one day on Sept. 24, 2020.

She must also complete the course “Creating a Positive Learning Environment” through the Justice Institute of British Columbia by April 30, 2021.