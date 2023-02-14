5-week-old baby dies after being brought to hospital, Edmonton homicide detectives investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a five-week-old child died and say they are treating the death as suspicious.

On Feb. 5, Edmonton police child protection officers started an investigation into a baby who was brought into the Stollery Children’s Hospital by EMS in medical distress.

The baby was immediately admitted into the ICU at the hospital, police said.

On Feb. 8, the baby died and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

An autopsy was conducted the next day and the cause and manner of death are pending further results.

Police are asking anyone with information about this death to call the non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or to submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement