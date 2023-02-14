Menu

Crime

5-week-old baby dies after being brought to hospital, Edmonton homicide detectives investigating

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted February 14, 2023 11:20 am
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cruiser in January 2023. View image in full screen
File photo of an Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cruiser in January 2023. Global News
Edmonton police are investigating after a five-week-old child died and say they are treating the death as suspicious.

On Feb. 5, Edmonton police child protection officers started an investigation into a baby who was brought into the Stollery Children’s Hospital by EMS in medical distress.

The baby was immediately admitted into the ICU at the hospital, police said.

On Feb. 8, the baby died and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Trending Now

An autopsy was conducted the next day and the cause and manner of death are pending further results.

Police are asking anyone with information about this death to call the non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or to submit anonymous tips on Crime Stoppers.

