Edmonton man charged with murder in 5-week-old baby boy’s 2016 death

After nearly five years, charges have been laid in the death of an Edmonton infant.

At around 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2016, Edmonton police were called to the Stollery Children’s Hospital for a child welfare complaint.

Police said a five-week-old boy was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The baby died two days later.

An autopsy was conducted on Sept. 15, 2016, but the medical examiner decided further testing was required to determine the cause of death. Police said a news release was not issued at the time due to the need for further testing.

The death was ruled a homicide on Dec. 10, 2020.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged Tyler Hodgson, 24, with second-degree murder.

Police said the 24 year old and the baby were known to each other.

“This was a very sad file for all concerned, and our hearts go out to the family who continues to suffer greatly from this tragic loss,” Acting Insp. Colin Leathem, with the EPS Homicide Section, said in a news release on Thursday.

Hodgson is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.