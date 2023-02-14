1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Burlington Street in Hamilton

Police say a 19-year-old man is dead following a fatal crash in Hamilton’s north end early Tuesday.
The single-vehicle incident happened on Burlington Street East around 3:30 a.m., closing the roadway between Strathearne and Parkdale Avenue North for an investigation.
Police say the car struck an overpass support.
Paramedics say the man, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other reported injuries.
Investigators say Parkdale Avenue North between Glow and Nikola Tesla is also closed.
More to come.
