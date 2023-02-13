Menu

Crime

Inquest date set for man killed during St. Catharines, Ont. police-involved shooting

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 3:20 pm
Police block off the scene of a police-involved shooting in St. Catharines on Dec. 31, 2019. View image in full screen
Police block off the scene of a police-involved shooting in St. Catharines on Dec. 31, 2019. Global News
A Hamilton coroner’s office has set the date for an inquest into a 2019 New Year’s Eve police-involved fatal shooting in St. Catharines, Ont.

The province’s west region coroner says she’ll be looking into death of 56-year-old Fred “Troy” Penner who died in hospital in early 2020 after Niagara police were called to Rykert and Edith streets following reports of a man armed with a knife.

Ontario’s police watchdog would become involved after a suspect and peace officers became involved in an “altercation” south of the St. Catharines train station on the afternoon of Dec. 31, 2019.

Read more: Man dead after police-involved shooting in St. Catharines

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) later revealed Penner was shot and transported to a local hospital where he would succumb to his injuries the next day.

Two officers investigated by the SIU would later be cleared after a report said there were “no reasonable grounds to believe that either officer committed a criminal offence.”

Director Joseph Martino’s narrative in the investigation revealed officers discharged their weapons several times when a “mentally distressed” Penner failed to drop a serrated kitchen knife at his home.

Martino said the moment came to a head when Penner took a “few quick steps” toward the officers.

Officers fired a total of nine rounds towards Penner, with one discharging five and the other four.

The SIU director maintained there was “little doubt that he was not about to surrender peacefully” in his report.

It was also revealed in the report that taser-like weapons were considered for use,  but the officers suggested a heavy jacket Penner was wearing would hinder the impact of the small dart-like electrodes.

Penner’s family has been vocal since his death, alleging officers on scene didn’t do enough to save him after shooting him.

In a release on Monday, coroner Dr. Karen Schiff says the inquest will include a jury and “examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Penner’s death”

The hearings are expected to last three weeks and hear from approximately 20 witnesses.

Schiff say the matter will begin at 10 a.m. on March 20.

SIUSpecial Investigations UnitNiagara Regional PoliceSt. CatharinesOntario's police watchdogSt. Catharines shootingfrederick penner
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

