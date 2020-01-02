Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after police-involved shooting in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 12:08 pm
Police block off the scene of a police-involved shooting in St. Catharines.
Police block off the scene of a police-involved shooting in St. Catharines. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog says the man in a police-involved shooting on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) – which took over the investigation from Niagara Police – said the 56-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Niagara Regional Police said officers were called to the Edith and Rykert streets area home, south of the St. Catharines train station, at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday with reports a man was armed with a knife.

 

Story continues below advertisement

“When our officers arrived on (the) scene, there was an altercation between our officers and a male,” Const. Phil Gavin told reporters Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in St. Catharines

“As a result of that altercation, a 56-year-old male was shot.”

Gavin said since the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate, he was unable to provide further information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Details around the nature of the case are still under investigation, according to the SIU.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

With files from Nick Westoll

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIUSpecial Investigations UnitNiagara Regional PoliceSt. CatharinesOntario police watchdogSt. Catharines shootingNiagara Regional Police shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.