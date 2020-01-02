Man dead after police-involved shooting in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says the man in a police-involved shooting on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) – which took over the investigation from Niagara Police – said the 56-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Niagara Regional Police said officers were called to the Edith and Rykert streets area home, south of the St. Catharines train station, at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday with reports a man was armed with a knife.



“When our officers arrived on (the) scene, there was an altercation between our officers and a male,” Const. Phil Gavin told reporters Tuesday evening.

“As a result of that altercation, a 56-year-old male was shot.”

Gavin said since the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate, he was unable to provide further information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Details around the nature of the case are still under investigation, according to the SIU.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

With files from Nick Westoll