Hamilton men face charges in connection with shooting outside Burlington, Ont. gym

Two Hamilton men have been charged for an early February shooting in Burlington, Ont., that left a woman with serious injuries.

Police say the 20-year-old woman was sent to hospital following a shooting outside the Playground Global gym on Century Drive between Harvester and the Sound Service roads sometime around midnight on Feb. 6.

Investigators say she was shot in the head while in a car in the parking lot of the gym.

Two other people, in the same vehicle, were not injured as the car attempted to leave the outlet.

The accused, two men aged 20 and 21, were arrested Friday afternoon and both have been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The 20-year-old, arrested while in a vehicle in Oakville, is also charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

The 21-year-old, arrested in Hamilton, is believed to have been the person operating a light-coloured vehicle that fled the scene.

The woman remains in hospital in serious condition.

No motive has been announced yet by Halton police.