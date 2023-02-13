Man charged after 6 Edmonton pharmacy robberies where staff were threatened with knife

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with six Edmonton pharmacy robberies last year.
Police say a man brandished a knife and made threats to pharmacy staff and said he also had a gun.
“The man targeted prescription opioids and cash during the series,” which happened between Jan. 3 and Feb. 21, 2022, police said.
Read more: Edmonton police release video of armed pharmacy robbery in Chappelle area
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Six pharmacies were robbed — Edgemont Pharmacy on Lessard Road, Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on Millbourne Road, Pharmasave Pharmacy on 75 Street, Pharmasave on Winterburn Road, Pharmasave on 149 Street and Compassion Pharmacy on Chapelle Way.
Investigators believe the same man is responsible for all six robberies.
Read more: Police need help identifying suspect who robbed 3 south Edmonton pharmacies
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
After 12 months of investigating, collecting evidence from the scenes, and with tips from the public, a suspect was identified.
Steven Morin, of Enoch, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with 18 offences, including robbery and use of an offensive weapon.
Comments