Crime

Man charged after 6 Edmonton pharmacy robberies where staff were threatened with knife

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police release video of armed pharmacy robbery in Chappelle area'
Edmonton police release video of armed pharmacy robbery in Chappelle area
Police are looking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the Chappelle neighbourhood on Monday, Feb. 21. – Mar 1, 2022
A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with six Edmonton pharmacy robberies last year.

Police say a man brandished a knife and made threats to pharmacy staff and said he also had a gun.

“The man targeted prescription opioids and cash during the series,” which happened between Jan. 3 and Feb. 21, 2022, police said.

Read more: Edmonton police release video of armed pharmacy robbery in Chappelle area

Six pharmacies were robbed — Edgemont Pharmacy on Lessard Road, Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on Millbourne Road, Pharmasave Pharmacy on 75 Street, Pharmasave on Winterburn Road, Pharmasave on 149 Street and Compassion Pharmacy on Chapelle Way.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for all six robberies.

Read more: Police need help identifying suspect who robbed 3 south Edmonton pharmacies

After 12 months of investigating, collecting evidence from the scenes, and with tips from the public, a suspect was identified.

Steven Morin, of Enoch, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with 18 offences, including robbery and use of an offensive weapon.

Click to play video: 'Provincial working group addresses rise in pharmacy robberies in Alberta'
Provincial working group addresses rise in pharmacy robberies in Alberta
CrimeEdmonton policeEdmonton crimeRobberiesPharmacy robberiesEdmonton pharmacy robberyrobbery with knifeedmonton pharmaciesopioid theftpresription drugsRobberies in Edmonton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

